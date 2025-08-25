Police attaches house of drug peddler in J-K's Doda

Jammu, Aug 25 (PTI) A double-storey house of an alleged drug peddler was attached under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

The house of Shakeela Begum alias Taya, currently in Bhaderwah jail, was attached at Sadeeqabad locality, a police spokesperson said.

"The accused faces four FIRs for illegal drug trade and the attached house was identified as being acquired from proceeds of illicit narcotics trade," he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police,Doda, Sandeep Mehta said the police is fully committed to wipe out the menace of drugs from the district.

"Our approach is not limited to arrests; we are determined to dismantle the entire ecosystem of drug trafficking by targeting both the perpetrators and their unlawfully acquired wealth. We will continue to take strict legal action against all those involved in this nefarious trade," he added.

The SSP appealed to the general public, especially youth, to stay away from drugs and support police by sharing information about peddlers and their activities, assuring that the identity of informers will be kept confidential. PTI TAS TAS OZ OZ