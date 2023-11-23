Police attaches immovable property of drug peddler in J-K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Nov 22 (PTI) Police on Wednesday attached the immovable property of an alleged drug peddler in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisment

The property was identified to have been acquired illegally from illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by the owner, a police spokesperson said.

"Continuing its action against drug peddlers, police in Handwara attached a shopping line cum residential house belonging to a notorious drug peddler Mohammad Gulzar Mir under section 68-F of the NDPS Act, 1985," he said.

"The notorious drug peddler is currently detained under PIT-NDPS Act and lodged at Central Jail Kot Balwal, Jammu," the spokesperson added. PTI MIJ NSD NSD