Police attaches property of Pakistan-based terror handler in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, Dec 20 (PTI) Police on Friday attached the property of a Pakistan-based terror handler in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The land, measuring 19 marlas and belonging to proclaimed offender Zia-ul-Rehman, was attached in the Samote village of Budhal, officials said.

The action was carried out by a joint team of police and civil administration led by Superintendent of Police Kotranka, Wajahat Hussain, and Tehsildar Syed Sahil, they added.

The property was attached on the orders of a court in the presence of revenue authorities. PTI COR AB MNK MNK