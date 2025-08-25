Police avert potential clash between supporters of OBC activist and MLA in Beed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 25 (PTI) Beed Police on Monday averted a potential clash between supporters of OBC activist Laxman Hake and Georai MLA Vijaysinh Pandit through swift intervention, an official said.

The NCP MLA accused Hake of trying to create a rift between communities in Beed district and making provocative comments against him, which irked his supporters. "Supporters of Laxman Hake and Vijaysinh Pandit came face to face in Georai town around 5.30 pm. They belonged to the same community. A chappal was hurled," Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat told PTI.

He said Hake was in Georai to attend some events.

"He will attend the programmes and move ahead. We will take appropriate action if anyone complains," he added.

Police intervened swiftly and averted a potential law and order issue, another official said.

Pandit, meanwhile, claimed that Hake has been trying to create a rift among communities for the last four days in Beed district.

"He had made some comments about me earlier, but I didn't react. However, when he targeted me again, my supporters reacted," he said.

Hake was not available for reaction. PTI AW NSK