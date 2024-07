Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jul 11 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have banned the use of laser and beam light around the Chikalthana airport in the city over safety concerns, an official said on Thursday.

The decision by Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar has been taken to avoid visibility issues that plane pilots might encounter due to such lights, the official said.

The use of laser and beam lights can also cause accidents, an official release said.