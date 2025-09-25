Police baton charge protestors outside residence of Zubeen's manager

Guwahati, Sep 25 (PTI) A group of people, which had gathered outside the residence of singer Zubeen Garg's manager, hurled stones at police vehicles following which the security personnel baton-charged them on Thursday, officials said.

The police personnel were escorting an SIT team to the manager Siddhartha Sharma’s house in connection with its probe into the singer’s death.

The angry protestors were demanding his immediate arrest for being allegedly responsible for the singer's death.

They also tried to break open the main entrance gate to the apartment block premises but a heavy deployment of police force prevented them.

When the SIT team left the compound, the protestors hurled stones at the vehicles and prevented them from leaving and some attacked the police personnel on duty at the gate.

The police resorted to a mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd so that the police vehicles could move out of the area.

The police have detained two persons from the crowd for allegedly provoking the crowd gathered to create disturbances in the area, an official said. PTI DG NN