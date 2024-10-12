Police battalion in Indore to be named after Devi Ahilyabai: CM Yadav

Indore, Oct 12 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday announced that a police battalion in Indore will be named after Devi Ahilyabai, the ruler of the erstwhile Holkar dynasty.

Yadav performed Shastra Pujan in Indore on Vijayadashmi and made the announcement to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of the legendary 18th-century ruler.

The chief minister worshipped weapons placed around a large picture of Mahakali on a stage in the city's police lines. Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Kumar Saxena was also present.

He remembered Devi Ahilyabai for good governance, diplomacy and construction of more than 150 Hindu pilgrimage sites across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadav, who also heads the home department, said, "Devi Ahilyabai ruled with a shastra (weapon) in one hand and a shastra (scripture) in the other. We have decided to name a police battalion in Indore after Devi Ahilyabai.'' He said inspired by Devi Ahilyabai, skill development centres will be opened across the state to provide skilled manpower to investors.

Yadav also welcomed the renaming of Ahmednagar district in neighbouring Maharashtra as Ahilyanagar. Ahilyabai was born in Choundi village in the district. PTI HWP ADU ARU