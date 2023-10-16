Police beefs up security around historic 'Paradesi Synagogue' in Kerala's Mattancherry

Kochi, Oct 16 (PTI) Kerala Police have beefed up security around the historic 'Paradesi Synagogue' in Mattancherry near here in view of Israel's war on Gaza over Hamas's October 7 attack on areas of the southern parts of the Jewish country.

Dating back over 450 years, this synagogue stands as one of the oldest active Jewish places of worship within the Commonwealth of Nations.

Officials took this step as a precautionary measure, recognising the symbolic significance of the synagogue and the presence of two members of the Jewish community in the area.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Handicrafts Dealers and Manufacturers Welfare Association had also approached the police, seeking to increase security at Mattancherry.

A senior police official told PTI on Monday that the number of guards at the centuries-old synagogue was increased as a "precautionary measure".

Currently, only two members of the Jewish community reside in Mattancherry, which is known as Jew Town in Kerala.

"We had increased the number of police personnel at the synagogue and adjacent area soon after the war broke out (in the West Asian region) since two members of the Jewish community reside there," the police official told PTI.

The official said that the traders approached the police as most of them are from the Muslim community, and if any untoward incident breaks out, it would affect their business.

Despite the heightened security measures, the flow of tourists to the synagogue remains uninterrupted, according to its trustees.

Constructed in 1567, this is one of the seven synagogues of the Cochin Jewish community in the erstwhile Kingdom of Cochin.

The Jewish community of Cochin was a prosperous trading community in Kerala, and they controlled a major portion of the spice trade.

Almost all of them went to Israel to settle there once the country was formed in 1948.

The recent war declared by Israel, which commenced with Hamas's attack on southern Israel on October 7, has resulted in the tragic loss of civilian lives on both sides, with more Palestinians killed in recent days and Israel cutting off electricity, food and water to the Gaza strip. PTI RRT RRT ANE