Police being used to break parties, unearth old cases, claims Uddhav; says force must get free hand

Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday claimed police is being used to break rival political parties and unearth old cases against them.

Speaking at the launch of a book 'Thararar' by crime reporter Prabhakar Pawar, Thackeray stressed that the police must be given a free hand to operate.

"During the Congress time (rule) police would threaten Shiv Sainiks to join Congress or else they will be booked under TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Act). Same thing is happening now. Police are being used to break parties or unearth old cases and destroy rival parties. What will be the end of this?" Thackeray said.

He said if police accept inappropriate orders from political bosses then it will lead to anarchy.

Referring to the protests by Sena (UBT) workers over water shortage in the city this week, Thackeray said police was deployed so that they could not protest.

If the ruling parties use police to ensure that protests against water shortage in the city don't take place then what should the citizens do, the former chief minister asked.

Referring to the killing of Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde, Thackeray said the police involved in the act have been booked but no action has been taken against those who issued the order to do so.

Earlier this month, the Bombay High Court, noting that a prima facie offence is disclosed, ordered an FIR against five policemen for the custodial death of Shinde, who was allegedly shot in a police van, as well as the setting up of an SIT.

Thackeray recalled that yesteryear underworld don Karim Lala had once come to meet the Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray at Matoshri but he was not aware of the reason behind the meeting as he was in school then.

Even underworld don Haji Mastan was a bit taken aback by Bal Thackeray, the former Maharashtra chief minister said. PTI PR BNM