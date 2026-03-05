Police book 10, including juvenile, for attacking 3 people in TN village; leaders slam govt over L&O

Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu), Mar 5 (PTI) A case has been registered against 10 people, including a juvenile for attacking three people in Melatheru of Idaikattur village in Sivaganga district on Thursday, police said.

The injured suffered minor injuries and have been admitted to a nearby hospital, an official told PTI.

Leaders of various political parties hit out at the government over the law and order situation in the state.

According to police, a person named Raju from Idaikattur was standing at a bus stop. A gang heading to a nearby liquor shop engaged in an altercation with him and attacked him with weapons, including sickles and swords.

Raju escaped and returned to his home. However, the gang pursued him on three motorbikes, entered the street where Raju lived, and tried to attack everyone around with sickles, swords and sticks, police added.

CCTV footage being circulated on social media showed passers-by, including women, fleeing from the scene.

Many escaped unhurt, while Dinesh, Rajendran, and Subramanian sustained minor injuries, police said.

Meanwhile, the incident, which occurred two days after a similar case in Nanguneri in Tirunelveli, has created a ripple, with the opposition parties questioning the law and order situation in the state.

Taking to 'X', AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition Edapaddi K Palaniswami said, "Criminals are not afraid of DMK government anymore." "If such an attack happens again before the wetness of that blood has dried (from Nanguneri), what is the message these are conveying?" Palaniswami asked.

PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss also took to 'X' to criticise the DMK government.

Stating that the two groups clashed under the influence of alcohol, Anbumani accused the DMK government of "opening liquor shops and illegal alleyway shops in every street".

"Since the day the DMK came to power, only anti-social forces, including those selling alcohol and ganja illegally and those involved in muggings, have been able to live safely," he wrote.

CPI State Secretary M Veerapandian in a release said, "It is shocking that the atrocities of such anti-social gangs are increasing to disrupt the unity of Tamil people at a time when Assembly elections are about to be held in Tamil Nadu." PTI JR JR KH