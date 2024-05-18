Police book bizman Boby Chemmanur for selling tea product with lottery-style prize coupons

Wayanad (Kerala), May 18 (PTI) The Kerala police have registered an FIR against businessman Boby Chemmanur following a complaint by the state lotteries department, which alleges that he promoted his new tea product by including lottery-style prize coupons, negatively impacting the state government's lottery business.

Advertisment

According to the FIR filed by the Wayanad Meppadi police, Chemmanur, also known as Boche, sold tea packets with lottery-model coupons in a high-priced and non-transparent way. This allegedly caused significant financial losses to the state lottery business.

The FIR, launched on the basis of the complaint lodged by the Assistant District Lottery Officer, Wayanad, states that Chemmanur made huge profits through this scheme.

He has been charged under IPC Sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 294-A (Keeping an office or place for illegal lotteries), and various sections of the Lotteries (Regulation) Act.

A phone call seeking his reaction remained unanswered. PTI TGB TGB KH