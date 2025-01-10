Police book case against KTR for 'road obstruction', 'public nuisance'

Hyderabad, Jan 10 (PTI) The Banjara Hills police here on Friday registered a case against BRS working president K T Rama Rao for allegedly causing road obstruction and public nuisance at the ACB office here after his questioning on January 9 in the Formula-E race case.

The case was booked following a complaint by the traffic police.

Rao, who appeared before the ACB officials on January 9, left for the BRS office, situated near the ACB headquarters, accompanied by party leaders and others. PTI SJR SJR KH