Chennai: Police book city college students for 'dangerous' footboard travel as video goes viral

Chennai: The police registered a case against 10 students of a city college for "dangerously" travelling on footboard and causing a tumult at a railway station here, police said on Friday.
Following a viral video of a group of students raising slogans at the Vyasarpadi Jeeva railway station and with one of them trying to get on top of the train, the police have registered a case and are investigating, they said.
Viral video: Pachaiyappas college students cause chaos at Vyasarpadi Jeeva railway station— A Selvaraj (@Crime_Selvaraj) November 14, 2024
A group of college students created a ruckus at Vyasarpadi Jeeva railway station, raising slogans hailing Pachaiyappas College. The video clip went viral on social media on Thursday.
The Government Railway Police are currently probing the incident based on the video clip on Thursday and are involved in tracing the students, police said.