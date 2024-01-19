Police book DMK MLA's son, daughter-in-law for beating, harassing domestic help

Chennai, Jan 19 (PTI) Police on Friday registered an FIR against the son and daughter-in-law of an MLA belonging to the ruling DMK for allegedly beating and verbally abusing their 18-year old domestic help, a Dalit.

Police said a government hospital at Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district informed them that a young woman had come for treatment who alleged that she was beaten and verbally abused in Chennai by 'a legislator's son and his wife'.

Hospital authorities said, during examination, injuries were observed on her body.

Subsequently, a woman inspector from the Neelangarai All Women Police Station here visited the Ulundurpet hospital.

During questioning, she said that she used to work as a domestic help in the house of the legislator's son at Tiruvanmiyur in Chennai. She alleged that she was beaten by the MLA's son Andro and his wife Marlina. Also, they verbally abused her.

Based on her complaint, a case has been registered and a probe is on, a city police release said.

She told reporters that she faced physical torture for about seven months at the hands of the man and his wife. She said her idea was to save some money so that it would be of help to her to pursue her educational goals.

On X, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai alleged that the girl, belonging to the Scheduled Caste, was branded using cigarettes and brutally beaten by Andro and Marlina, son and daughter-in-law of I Karunanidhi, DMK MLA of Pallavaram constituency in Chennai. The Saffron party leader demanded a detailed probe and quick, appropriate action.

The MLA has said that he and his son lived separately and he had no idea about the allegation. PTI VGN ROH