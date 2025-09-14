Police book journalist Siddique Kappan, 10 others for obstructing public movement during event

Kochi, Sep 14 (PTI) Police have registered a case against journalist Siddique Kappan and 10 others in connection with a solidarity event held here condemning the arrest of journalist Rejaz M Sheeba Sydeek, police said on Sunday.

The event was organised by human rights organisations at Vanchi Square near the Kerala High Court junction on Saturday evening. Activists of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Welfare Party also took part, they said.

Kerala-based journalist Sydeek was arrested in Nagpur and charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), alleging that he criticised Operation Sindoor.

According to the FIR, along with 11 accused, around 30 people assembled at Vanchi Square around 4 pm, shouted slogans against the UAPA law, and used microphones and loudspeakers without permission, thereby obstructing pedestrian movement.

When police reached the spot, most of the participants dispersed, while two of them clashed with officers and were taken into custody. They were shifted to the Ernakulam Central Police Station and later released on bail, police said.

Those named as accused in the FIR include Neeharika Pradaush, Siddique Kappan, Pramod Puzhangara, Ambika, C P Rasheed, Sajid Khalid, Baburaj Bhagavathy, V M Faisal, Mrudhula Bhavani, Dr Hari, and Shaneer.

The case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 189(2), 190, and 285, along with sections 118(e) and 117(e) of the Kerala Police Act.

Kappan was earlier arrested in Uttar Pradesh in 2020 while on his way to cover the death of a Dalit woman in Hathras. He was later charged under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and released on bail after a two-year-long legal battle.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s Ernakulam district committee lodged a complaint with the police regarding the event, alleging that Kappan’s participation violated the bail conditions set by the Supreme Court. PTI TBA TBA KH