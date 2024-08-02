Police book maintenance firm for electrocution deaths near IFFCO metro station

Gurugram, Aug 2 (PTI) Police here have booked a street light maintenance company in connection with the death of three people due to electrocution during heavy rainfall two days back, officials said on Friday.

The case relates to Wednesday night's incident that occurred near the IFFCO metro station here in which Waseem (55) of Delhi's Sangam Vihar, Devinder Vajpayee (34) of Unnao in Uttar Pradesh and Jaipal Yadav (34) of Haryana's Mahendragarh were electrocuted after coming in contact with electric wires under a tree.

The victims were on their way home from office when the incident occurred.

According to police, when the family members of the deceased visited the spot on Thursday morning, they saw many bare wires and filed a complaint accusing the electricity corporation and the municipal corporation of negligence.

Based on the complaint by Inderjeet Yadav, brother of Jaipal Yadav, the Gurugram Police began an investigation which revealed that the street light maintenance company had installed the street light wires overhead instead of burying them underground, the officials said.

After this, the team of police, the electricity corporation and the municipal corporation inspected the spot and found that the company granted the contract for the maintenance of the street lights had carelessly installed the wires.

An FIR was registered against the company under section 106 (death due to negligence) of the BNS at the Sector 29 police station on Thursday, the officials added. PTI COR IJT IJT