Police book rapper Vedan in fresh sexual harassment case; HC to hear bail on Aug 27

Kochi, Aug 25 (PTI) A fresh case of sexual harassment has been registered against rapper Hirandas Murali, also known as Vedan, who has been absconding for several weeks, police said on Monday.

The new case was registered at Ernakulam Central Police Station on August 21, they added.

A research scholar had approached Vedan in December 2020 as part of her research work. However, at an apartment, Vedan allegedly made sexual advances, a police officer said.

She managed to escape and subsequently discontinued her research, police added.

Recently, the woman submitted a complaint to the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office, which was forwarded to Kochi City Police for investigation.

After recording her statement, a case was registered against Vedan for "outraging the modesty of a woman", police said.

Vedan has been absconding since July 30, after Thrikkakara police registered a case accusing him of allegedly raping a doctor after promising to marry her.

A lookout notice has been issued to prevent him from leaving the country, police added.

He has approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail. On Monday, a bench led by Justice Beechu Kurian Thomas heard the victim’s counsel, who said Vedan is a habitual offender, with multiple complaints having been filed against him.

Vedan’s lawyer, however, claimed the relationship was "consensual". The court is expected to deliver its order on the anticipatory bail petition on August 27. PTI TBA SSK