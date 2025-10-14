Police book Unani practitioner on molestation charge, file charge sheet within 24 hours

Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) Police filed a charge sheet on Tuesday within 24 hours after registering an FIR against a Unani doctor in Thane district for allegedly molesting a female patient at his clinic, an official said.

The alleged incident occurred on Sunday when the 26-year-old woman, who works as a teacher in a madrasa (Islamic seminary), visited the Unani clinic of Salim Mohammad Sami Khan, 52, in Bhiwandi.

The doctor allegedly passed lewd comments at the woman and tried to disrobe her, the complainant stated in the FIR.

Police registered a case under section 74 (Assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) on Monday. A charge sheet was filed in the court within less than 24 hours, the official added.

The case will be tried in a fast-track court, he added. PTI COR NSK