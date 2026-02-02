Police bust an illegal drug unit in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh; raw material worth Rs 5 crore seized

Jaipur, Feb 2 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police has busted an illegal MD drug manufacturing unit operating under the guise of a grocery shop and grain warehouse in Pratapgarh district, officials said on Monday.

The operation led to seizure of drugs and raw material with an estimated market value of Rs 5 crore, they said.

Pratapgarh SP B Aditya said a police team raided the premises following a tip-off. Upon entering the facility, police personnel experienced severe eye irritation and a pungent chemical odour.

A subsequent search revealed a large quantity of narcotic substances and equipment used for manufacturing MD. The seizure included 106 grams of pure MD and 114.750 kilograms of liquid chemicals required for its production.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, identified as Dharmchand Mogra Jain and Rohit Mogra Jain, allegedly used their grocery business as a front for the illegal lab. Both managed to flee the scene before the raid.

The police have formed multiple teams to track down and arrest the accused. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigated is underway.