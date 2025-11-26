Police bust criminal gang after arresting rape accused in Jharkhand's Simdega

Simdega (Jharkhand), Nov 26 (PTI) The police busted a criminal gang on Wednesday in course of the investigation into a rape case in Jharkhand's Simdega district, a senior officer said.

An FIR was registered recently in Bano police station in connection with the rape and the police arrested the main accused.

Superintendent of Police Md Arshi said that the accused broke down during interrogation and confessed of possessing a firearm, besides disclosing the names of his associates.

His three associates in the gang were then picked up.

The police recovered two 12-bore firearms and five cartridges from their possession, the SP said adding all the arrested persons have criminal antecedents. PTI COR BS NN