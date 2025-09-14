Police bust cybercrime network in Meerut, 3 held

Meerut (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) Police have busted a cybercrime network in Meerut, arresting three men for allegedly running a fake telephone exchange, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, they allegedly converted international VoIP calls into local calls by collecting hundreds of SIM cards under fake names and addresses, hiding the real identity of the caller.

These fake calls were used in crimes like cyber fraud, cheating, and blackmail, said a statement issued by the office of the senior superintendent of police (SSP).

The SSP said Aashiq (34), Islam (38), and Gufran (36) were arrested in a raid near the Eidgah culvert in Meerut. Aashiq and Islam are brothers, while Gufran is their neighbour.

Four SIM boxes, more than 200 pre-activated SIM cards, a laptop, a Wi-Fi router, and a mobile phone were recovered from them.

They created the cybercrime network by gathering information from YouTube and Google, and used it to arrange equipment and technology through Telegram and WhatsApp groups, the police said.