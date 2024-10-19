Police bust cybercrime racket operating from shop in Palghar district, two held

Thane, Oct 19 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have arrested two persons who were running a cybercrime racket from a shop in Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.

The Nhava Sheva police recently registered a case after a man approached them claiming that a woman he had met on a dating app duped him of over Rs 10 lakh promising attractive returns on investment.

Tracking the bank accounts where the money had been transferred, the police reached a shop near Vasai railway station in Palghar district, said senior inspector Deepali Patil of the Evidence Management Centre of the Navi Mumbai police.

Nine youngsters were working in the shop rented by two men, identified as Yogesh Jain and Himanshu Jain, the official said. Police recovered over 50 debit cards, 18 mobile phones, 17 chequebooks, 15 SIM cards, 8 Aadhaar cards and many other documents from the duo, the official said.

Police said Yogesh and Himanshu had recruited the youths from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and opened several bank accounts in their names using fake documents like rent agreements. The duo used the youngsters to commit cybercrimes, the official said.

Yogesh and Himanshu have been arrested, the official said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR NR