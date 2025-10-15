Police bust drug racket in J-K's Budgam

Srinagar, Oct 15 (PTI) Police on Wednesday busted a major drug racket and recovered 325 kg of contraband from a house in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted searches at the house of three brothers in Chitru Dangerpora area of Chadoora and recovered 325 kgs of charas like substance, a police spokesperson said.

"A police team from Police Station Chadoora, under the supervision of an Executive Magistrate, conducted a search of the said location. During the operation, 27 nylon bags containing charas-like substance weighing about 325 kgs were recovered. The contraband was sealed and seized on the spot as per due procedure," the spokesperson said.

He said a case was registered against the accused person. PTI MIJ RHL