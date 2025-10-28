Police bust fake call centre, detain 116 people for duping US citizens

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 28 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday busted a fake call centre and detained 116 people, including a juvenile, allegedly involved in stealing the data of US citizens and duping them, an official said.

The police took the action based on intelligence inputs, he said.

"After receiving information about an illegal call centre being run in the city, the police raided the facility - Connect Enterprises - around 1.30 pm. It was a full-fledged call centre operated by Ahmedabad-based Valay Vyas, who is among the detained persons," the official said.

"People employed there used to call American citizens and inform them about their pending tax dues. The callers would then threaten the US citizens about the penalty, while their colleagues would act as negotiators and ask the victims to buy digital gift cards of the amount of their dues," inspector Geeta Bagawade told reporters.

"Based on the number printed on the gift cards, the callers would siphon off the amount in USD, which would then be converted into crypto currency," she said.

Those employed at the call centre were paid Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 salary per month and would be given an incentive of Rs three per USD, the official said.

When the cyber team examined the laptops at the call centre, they were found storing the personal data of US citizens, tax receipts, court orders, fake documents mentioning the names of US officials, the script given to interact with the victims and the list of amount siphoned off, the official added.

The city police detained 116 persons, including a juvenile, who hail from various states in India, according to the official.

"The people here allegedly cheated American as well as other foreigners. It was also found that they worked for a person named John who is a partner in the business," the official said.

The process to register a case in this connection was underway in MIDC CIDCO police station here, the official said. PTI AW NP