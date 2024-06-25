Police bust fake call centre in MP, arrest man in online share trading fraud

Thane, Jun 25 (PTI) As part of their probe into an online share trading fraud case, the Navi Mumbai police busted a fake call centre being operated from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, and arrested a 27-year-old man, an official said on Tuesday.

With this, the police have so far arrested a total of nine persons in connection with the case, he said.

The arrest was made by the officials of the Electronic Monitoring Cell (EMC) of the Panvel police's cyber cell.

"The police had earlier busted a call centre and arrested eight persons. This is the ninth person to be arrested," Inspector Deepali Patil of the EMC cyber cell said.

A case of cheating was registered at the Kamothe police station.

"During the probe, the police identified the accused as Yash Umbrakar and arrested him from Madhya Pradesh. The fake call centre being operated by him was busted," the official said.

Ten desktops, 10 CPUs, two routers were seized during the operation.

"The arrested accused had formatted the computer and deleted all the data. The police are now trying to retrieve the data," the official added. PTI COR NP