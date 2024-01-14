Police bust fake call centre in Mumbai; 10 held

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) The Mumbai police raided an illegal call centre in the western suburb of Andheri here and arrested 10 people for allegedly duping US nationals on the pretext of selling them medicines, an official said on Sunday.

The crime branch raided the premises at Summit Business Bay in Andheri on Saturday and apprehended the accused, who have been booked under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, he said.

The fraudsters allegedly targeted US nationals through VoIP calling and posed as representatives of online pharmaceutical companies, the official said.

The accused took orders for medicines from the victims, who paid them in US dollars, and then did not deliver the medicines, he said.

The crime branch seized electronic equipment during the raid, the official said, adding that further probe is underway to find out the extent of the fraud. PTI ZA ARU