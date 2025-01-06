Police bust gang involved in series of thefts in Arunachal's Capital

Itanagar, Jan 6 (PTI) The Itanagar Police have busted a gang responsible for a series of thefts across the Capital Region, an officer said on Monday.

Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh said month-long investigation led by Itanagar police station OC Inspector K Yangfo with the support of a dedicated team led to the arrest of the gang members.

The gang's criminal activities came to light after several theft cases were reported in the area. On December 11, last year, a man lodged a complaint regarding Rs 3 lakh stolen from his car parked outside the SBI branch here. The thieves used a diversion tactic, tricking the victim into picking up fake currency notes while they fled with the cash.

On December 9 a woman had reported theft of cash from her scooter parked in a market. On October 28 an ATM engineer had lost Rs1.5 lakh along with personal documents and valuables while servicing a cash deposit machine at the SBI main branch.

The police investigation revealed that a well-organised operation by the gang, which targeted vulnerable areas such as bank premises and parking spaces. The suspects were found to have travelled between Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal to avoid detection, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended two suspects near the SBI branch in Itanagar. A third individual was later arrested at Harmutty railway station based on confessions made during the initial interrogation.

The arrested individuals were identified as Chandan Gowala (57) from Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, Deepak Sharma (57) from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh and Rakesh (47), from Jalpaiguri, he said.

The gang's methods included observing potential victims at banks and using tricks like scattering fake currency notes or creating distractions to steal valuables. Their elderly appearance and temporary residence in the state enabled them to blend in and avoid suspicion.

The SP urged residents to avoid leaving cash unattended in vehicles, to remain alert around banks, and to report any suspicious activities immediately. He also highlighted the need for secure parking practices and proper locking of vehicles.

He also announced that the team involved in solving the case would be suitably rewarded for their dedication and perseverance. PTI UPL UPL RG