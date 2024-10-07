Police bust gang of chain-snatchers in Navi Mumbai; 4 held

Thane, Oct 7 (PTI) Navi Mumbai Police has cracked a series of chain-snatching cases by arresting four persons, an official said on Monday.

A gold mangalsutra, three gold chains and two motorcycles, collectively valued at Rs 7.70 lakh, were recovered from the accused.

The gang was mainly active in Kamothe, Kharghar, CBD Belapur, and Vashi nodes of Navi Mumbai.

A special team combed 40 to 45 housing societies and guest houses in the Ulwe area to identify the accused persons, said Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Landge.

The accused are identified as Sagar Mehra (27), Abhay Sunilkumar Nain (19), both from Uttar Pradesh, Sikha Sagar Mehra (27) from Delhi, and Anuj Charri (24), a resident of Koparkharine area in Navi Mumbai.

Prima facie, the accused persons were involved in at least ten crimes of chain-snatchings and vehicle thefts, including in Delhi, police said.

Further investigation is underway.