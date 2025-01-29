Police bust illegal drug factory in Rajasthan's Barmer

Jaipur, Dec 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Police have busted an illegal drug manufacturing unit in the border district of Barmer and seized over 40 kg of MD (mephedrone) and chemicals, officials said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Singh said police received intelligence inputs that a notorious drug trafficker, Motaram Jat, was running an illegal drug factory with his associates from a house in Kerli Adarsh Chava village.

Acting on the tip-off, police teams raided the house of Bhairaram and recovered over 39 kg of ready MD powder being dried on the rooftop and 99.93 kg of liquid chemicals, he said.

"The seized liquid chemicals could have yielded drugs worth over Rs 50 crore if fully processed," Singh said.

Police seized a furnace, a deep freezer, a vacuum pump, a digital thermometer, 19 large glass vessels, four churner machines, 100-litre tanks and other equipment from the laboratory. Two SUVs were also seized from the spot.

The SP said Jat, a wanted criminal, is the mastermind behind the operation. Two of his associates managed to flee during the raid and special teams have been formed to arrest them. PTI AG DIV DIV