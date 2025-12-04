Police bust illegal telephone exchange converting international calls

Bengaluru, Dec 4 (PTI) The Bengaluru police have busted an illegally run telephone exchange here, and seized 28 SIM boxes and 1,193 SIM cards of various companies.

In a statement on Thursday, police said Vodafone Ltd lodged a complaint on November 28, alleging that SIM boxes were used on the fourth floor of Devaraj Building in the Electronic City Phase-2 to illegally convert international calls into local calls, thereby committing cyber crimes.

The complainant said that they were “jeopardising national security, and causing financial loss to the government and the telecom company”.

Subsequently, the Cybercrime Police of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) carried out searches and found 28 SIM boxes, 1,193 SIM cards of various companies, one laptop, three routers, one MI portable CC camera and other documents were seized. The total value of the seized items is Rs 40 lakh.

“The investigation revealed that the SIM cards seized were likely used for cybercrimes, while the SIM boxes were likely used for other cybercrimes. The investigation is underway to determine whether the SIM boxes were used for any other cybercrimes, and the search for the accused is ongoing,” police said.

They added that the accused belonged to Kerala and presently he is absconding in Dubai.