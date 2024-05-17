Police bust Maoist hideout in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband, recover three IEDs

Gariaband, May 17 (PTI) Police have busted a hideout of Naxalites and recovered three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on Friday, an official said.

Advertisment

The recovery was made from a forest under Shobha police station area when a police team was out on a search operation along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha inter-state border, the police official said.

The operation was launched in the forests of Kodomali, Ichradi, Gariba and Sahbinkachhar villages following a tip-off about the movement of Naxalites, he said.

On sensing the presence of security personnel, Naxalites escaped leaving behind their belongings, he said.

Advertisment

One tiffin bomb and items of daily use were recovered from their hideout, while two cooker bombs that were planted beneath the earth in a nearby forest were also seized, he said.

The three explosives weighed three kilograms each, the official said, adding that the bombs were later neutralised by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS).

Naxalites often plant explosives to target security forces during anti-Naxal operations in the area, he said. PTI COR TKP NP