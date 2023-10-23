Police bust narcotics manufacturing unit at farmhouse in Palghar; one held

Thane, Oct 23 (PTI) The police have busted a narcotics manufacturing unit operating at a farmhouse in a tribal area in Maharashtra's Palghar district and arrested one person, an official said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Mira-Bhayandar Virar-Vasai (MBVV) police on Sunday raided the farmhouse in the Kawalpada area of predominantly tribal Mokhada taluka, the official said.

The police team seized a large stock of narcotic substances and found accessories and machinery used for making the contraband, he said.

One person has been arrested in connection with the manufacture and distribution of drugs, the official said, adding that the manufacturing unit was set up in the remote village to evade the authorities.

This is a major seizure after the raids in Solapur, Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, he said.

Further details about the raid are awaited. PTI COR ARU