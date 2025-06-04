Police bust vehicle theft gang in Bhubaneswar, two held

Bhubaneswar, Jun 4 (PTI) The police on Wednesday busted a vehicle theft gang and arrested its two members, an official said.

The police also recovered ten stolen vehicles from the two, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said.

“We are interrogating the duo to find out any other persons involved in the theft cases,” Singh said.

He said the gang was involved in 15 vehicle theft cases and operates mainly in the police districts of Bhubaneswar, Khurda, Cuttack and Puri.

The gang members usually target vehicles parked on the roadside. They remove license plates and hide the stolen cars in forests, the police said.

The police handed over the recovered vehicles to their original owners. PTI BBM NN