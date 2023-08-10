Police busts gang accused of swindling Rs 1.68 crore in UP

Kanpur (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) With the arrest of six people, including a contractor and a techno expert, the Uttar Pradesh commissionerate police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang which swindled over Rs 1.68 crore of KESCo by tempering with its payment gateway URL code.

Commissioner of Police, B P Jogdand said preliminary probe suggested that the fraudsters with the help of cyber hackers got transferred money of over 1,700 power consumers into fake accounts by tempering with KESCo's (Kanpur Electric Supply Company Ltd) payment gateway URL Code.

To avoid being caught, the accused opened fake bank accounts with the same private sector bank in Baghpat district instead of availing bank facilities in Kanpur, he added.

KESCo's managing director, Samuel Paul N, asked Ashish Dixit, superintending engineer, to lodge the FIR with Gwaltoli police station just a fortnight back.

Talking to PTI, the Additional DCP (Crime) Manish Chandra Sonkar said to have investigated the fraud case and found the consumers' money swindled into a fake account, KESCo Electronics, opened with the private sector bank in Bagpat.

After gathering criminal intelligence, four teams were formed with the task to nab the fraudsters, ADCP added. Those arrested were identified as Suhail Khan (40), the alleged mastermind, Vivek Kumar Sharma (40), Anil Kumar (37), Karan Rana (20), Yogendra Singh (40) and Shakti (39).

