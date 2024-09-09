Police busts illegal weapons trade in Gurugram, 7 held

Gurugram, Sep 9 (PTI) The police have arrested seven people for allegedly buying and selling illegal weapons, police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Tarun, Saurabh, Tarun alias Baba, Sachin, Mayur, Anuj Singh and Prem Chand, they said.

According to police, the Farrukhnagar crime unit arrested Anuj Singh with an illegal weapon from Panchgaon Chowk on Sunday morning.

During interrogation, Singh revealed that he would buy illegal weapons from Khargone village in Madhya Pradesh for Rs 22,000 per pistol and supplied them in Gurugram. He would sell the pistols for Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 to his buyers, police said.

The police further tracked six people who bought illegal weapons from Singh and arrested them on Sunday, they said.

Police have recovered seven pistols and two live cartridges from the accused, they said.

"All the arrested have previous criminal records. We have taken them on four days police remand after being produced in a city court and are questioning them", a spokesperson of Gurugram police said. PTI COR HIG