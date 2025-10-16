Police busts illicit liquor factory in J'khand's Seraikela Kharsawan

Seraikela, Oct 16 (PTI) Police busted an illicit liquor factory and arrested two persons following the seizure of a large quantity of fake India-made foreign liquor in Jharkhand's Seraikela Kharsawan district, an officer said on Thursday.

A police team raided a house at Haathimara village on Wednesday. They busted an illicit liquor factory and seized packed bottles of different brands of fake liquor.

The cost of the seized liquor was approximately Rs 14 lakh, Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat told a press conference here.

Two persons engaged in making illicit liquor were also arrested, he said.

The SP said a case has been registered under various sections of the BNS, Jharkhand Excise Act, 1915. PTI BS RG