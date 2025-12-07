Police busts RRU theft racket; man held, telecom equipment worth Rs 20 lakh recovered

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted a racket involved in stealing Remote Radio Units (RRUs) from mobile towers and arrested a man, an official said on Sunday.

According to the police, RRUs are critical components used in signal transmission.

"Acting on a tip-off, a team apprehended Aman, 20, alias 'Monday', a resident of Ghaziabad's Loni. He was involved in multiple RRU thefts and used a car to carry out the crime along with his associate Aamir, who is already in judicial custody after being arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police," the officer said.

Police recovered five RRUs worth around Rs 20 lakh, specialised dismantling tools, software, and the vehicle used in the offences.

A team tracked the suspect's movements and apprehended him in Uttar Pradesh. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he studied up to Class 10 and worked as a flower delivery boy.

"Despite his age, he was previously involved in two murder cases registered in Delhi. Further investigation is underway to identify the remaining links of the network and ascertain the role of other accomplices," the officer said.