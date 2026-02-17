Police busts traffic fraud syndicate; woman kingpin among three held

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted a traffic fraud and extortion syndicate, allegedly targeting traffic cops by threatening to circulate fabricated videos, an official said on Tuesday.

Three people, including a 32-year-old woman described as the mastermind, have been arrested in connection with the case, they said.

According to the police, the case was registered on January 19 based on a complaint by a Delhi Traffic Police official.

"The complainant alleged that he was extorted of Rs 1.2 lakh after being threatened that an objectionable and fabricated video of him would be made viral on social media platforms," the officer said.

The officer said during the investigation, a team was able to trace the accused.

"On February 10, the team apprehended the alleged kingpin, a woman, a resident of Samalkha in Haryana, along with her associates Sachin, 35, also from Haryana and Aamir Chaudhary, a resident of Delhi. During interrogation, the team found that the woman had earlier been associated with a similar gang allegedly run by one Ashok Kumar, who died in December 2025. After his death, she formed her own group and began operating independently," the officer said.

The gang allegedly targeted traffic police personnel during challan proceedings and secretly recorded their official interactions using concealed spy cameras. The footage was then sent to a co-accused, Sumit, who edited and manipulated the clips to create a misleading impression of misconduct.

Police said the doctored videos were used to threaten the personnel with social media circulation and false complaints. Money was allegedly demanded in exchange for deleting the footage and refraining from making it public. Those who refused were subjected to repeated harassment and complaints, which were withdrawn only after payment.

"Aamir had earlier been arrested in another similar case registered by the Crime Branch in April 2025. Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other members of the syndicate," the officer added. PTI BM BM AMJ AMJ