Police carry out proclamation proceedings against 3 accused persons in Jammu

Jammu, Jul 30 (PTI) Police on Wednesday carried out proclamation proceedings against three accused persons here involved in a murder case through drum beating, pasting of notices on their homes and directing them to appear before the court and join the investigation, an official said.

The absconding trio are involved in the murder of Gataru gang leader Sumit Jandiyal in broad daylight at Jewel Chowk in the heart of the city on January 21 this year.

Ten accused were earlier arrested during subsequent investigations by police and four pistols, among other items, were recovered.

“Police have completed proclamation proceedings under Section 84 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita against three absconding accused involved in the murder case registered at Police Station Nowabad,” said a police spokesperson.

The accused, who are evading arrest, have been identified as Khauff gang kingpin Vikas Slathia alias Vicky alias Vicky Khauff, shooter Vikramjeet Singh and Bodh Raj alias Guggi, he added.

The spokesperson said that "notices have been pasted at their respective residences" as part of the legal process.

“Public proclamation was also carried out by way of drum beating and announcements in their native localities, directing the accused to appear before the court and join the investigation,” he added.

Police have also appealed to the general public to share any information regarding the whereabouts of these absconders with the nearest police station.

“Strict action as per law will be taken against anyone found harbouring or assisting them,” the spokesperson said.

Jandiyal alias Gataru, reported to be the kingpin of the Gataru gang, was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) last year. He had survived an assassination attempt in 2017.

Jammu Police is committed to bringing all those involved to justice and ensuring safety and security of the citizens, he added.