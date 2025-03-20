Police case against Assam doctor for selling infant to couple

Guwahati, Mar 20 (PTI) A doctor in Sribhumi district of Assam allegedly sold an infant to a couple after an unmarried woman gave birth to the child, an official said on Thursday.

A police case has been registered against the doctor, who is currently absconding, she said. According to the official of the district Child Protection Unit (CPU), they got information about an illegal adoption four-five days back.

"We started our investigation and found the news to be true. The doctor prepared false papers and handed over the newborn child to a couple from Sribhumi in exchange for a huge amount of money," she said.

As per preliminary investigation, a woman had come to the accused doctor around four months ago for an abortion, but he did not go ahead with it then as she was almost five months pregnant, the official said.

"He then carried out a cesarean operation on the woman at a private hospital a few days ago and sold the child to the couple by preparing false documents," she said.

The CPU rescued the baby and handed it over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Sribhumi.

"We have registered a police case against the doctor and other people concerned. The doctor is currently absconding," the official added.