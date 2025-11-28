Police case filed against Latur school management for RTE Act violations

Latur, Nov 28 (PTI) A police case was registered against a private English medium school in Latur for allegedly violating Right to Education (RTE) Act provisions, an official said on Friday.

The case was registered on Thursday night at Shivaji Nagar police station under BNS sections 318 (3), 223, 329 (3), 3 (5) on the complaint of Zilla Parishad Deputy Education Officer (Secondary) Hashmi Sayyad Burhan Khwaja (56), he added.

The authorities of the school, located in Ambajogai Road area, have been charged with offences like cheating, disobeying orders, criminal trespass etc.

"The school is functioning without government recognition, which is a violation of section 18 of the RTE Act. It has not paid fines amounting to Rs 7 lakh for various violations. It was sealed on July and September this year but continues to operate," the official said. PTI COR BNM