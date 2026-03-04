Police case will not deter me: Srinagar MP Ruhullah

Srinagar, Mar 4 (PTI) Fire brand Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, on Wednesday said he would not be deterred from speaking truth by the police case registered against him.

"The people of Srinagar did not elect their MP to recite government-approved condolences. They elected him to speak truth. That mandate does not expire with an FIR," Mehdi said in a post on X.

On Tuesday, a case was filed against Mehdi under BNS sections 197(1)(d) and 353(1)(b) at Cyber Police Station, Srinagar, for "circulation of misleading content." According to the police, cases were registered against Mehdi and former Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu for allegedly circulating "false, fabricated and misleading content" on digital and social media platforms.

"The content in question, prima facie, reflects the dissemination of distorted narratives and unverified information capable of causing public unrest and societal disharmony. Such deliberate attempts to spread misinformation pose a serious threat to peace, security, and overall stability," the police said in a statement.

Mehdi has been condemning the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khameinei and the attacks by the US and Israel on Iran.

"The same administration that couldn't find the courage to condemn a sovereign nation's leader being martyred now finds the courage to book the one man who did," he said. PTI MIJ VN VN