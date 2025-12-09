Police check safety measures at bars, restaurants in Noida, Gurugram after Goa fire tragedy

Noida/Gurugram, Dec 9 (PTI) In the wake of the deadly fire at a nightclub in Goa on Saturday that claimed 25 lives, police in Noida and Gurugram have launched intensive inspection drives at bars, restaurants and entertainment venues across the districts to review public safety measures, officials said on Tuesday.

Around 50 bars, restaurants and similar establishments located in different police station areas of the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate have been inspected, officials said.

The inspections in Gautam Buddh Nagar are being carried out under the leadership of the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) by teams comprising personnel from the Fire Service Department, Excise Department and Electrical Safety Department, with the objective of identifying and promptly rectifying any shortcomings related to fire and electrical safety.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar said the inspections are focusing on key safety aspects, including the availability and proper functioning of emergency exit doors, the presence and validity of fire safety equipment such as fire alarms and extinguishers, and electrical safety measures.

"Electrical wiring, earthing, load management and the safe condition of electrical equipment are being checked in detail," Kumar said, adding that teams are also verifying the condition and functionality of ventilation and smoke management systems, adherence to prescribed occupancy limits, crowd control arrangements, safe handling of gas cylinders, and the validity of licences and statutory approvals.

Kumar said that most of the establishments inspected so far were found to be compliant with prescribed safety norms.

"Wherever deficiencies have been noticed, the establishments concerned are being directed to make immediate improvements," he said.

In Gurugram, police said in a statement, "Entry and exit gates should be secure, organised, and wide enough. Strict frisking of visitors should be carried out. All establishments must have clear, open, and usable emergency exits/routes. Information on safety standards should be made available to operators and the public as a form of awareness." Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora said that teams have been actively deployed by all 36 police stations of Gurugram for this special security arrangement. Security duties have also been reorganised at the zone and police station level to ensure prompt response to any situation.

All DCPs and SHOs will also personally monitor security management by staying in the field, Arora added.

Authorities said that in view of the expected rush during the upcoming New Year celebrations, the inspection drives have been intensified to ensure strict compliance with safety standards so that people can visit such venues in a safe environment.

They have appealed to owners of bars and restaurants to strictly follow all rules related to fire, electrical and public safety, warning that any compromise with public safety will not be tolerated.

Twenty-five people, including five tourists, were killed in a massive blaze at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub at Arpora near Panaji on the night of December 6. Prima facie findings pointed to multiple violations by the establishment, including the absence of a mandatory no-objection certificate from the fire department. PTI COR KIS APL APL