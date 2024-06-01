Police claim dacoity bid foiled in Thane district, four held

Thane, Jun 1 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have arrested four persons for allegedly being a part of a dacoit gang that was planning to loot people, an official said on Saturday.

A patrol team spotted five persons moving suspiciously near Zunzarrao market in Kalyan around 1 am on Friday. The cops nabbed four of them, but the fifth person escaped, he said.

The patrol team recovered a knife, screwdriver, spanner, hammer and chilli powder from those nabbed. The dacoits were preparing to loot passersby, said the official from MFC police station in Kalyan.

The police have identified those arrested as Gokul Sonawane (37), Umesh Singh (48), BUkhan Yadav (20), and Mukesh Khan (32). PTI COR NR