Police close probe into attack on Anil Deshmukh, declare case as 'false'

Nagpur, Oct 1 (PTI) Police have closed the probe into last year’s alleged stone attack on NCP (SP) leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, declaring the case false through a 'B Summary' report filed in a court, officials said on Wednesday.

The Nagpur rural police submitted the 'B Summary' report at a court in Katol here last week after forensic findings and inquiries failed to support the claims made in the complaint, they said.

The police have also sought permission from the court to prosecute the complainant in the case, an official said.

Deshmukh's personal assistant Ujjwal Bhoyar had filed the complaint, alleging the stone attack on the NCP (SP) leader.

The alleged incident was reported on November 18, 2024, when Deshmukh was returning to Katol from an election campaign meeting in Narkhed village of Nagpur district.

It was claimed that four unidentified persons pelted stones at his car near Katol. One stone was said to have struck him on the head, causing bleeding injuries, and glass fragments were claimed to be found inside the vehicle.

At that time, Anil Deshmukh was campaigning for his son, Salil Deshmukh, who contested the state assembly election from Katol constituency on the NCP (SP) ticket.

However, the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) here rejected the stone attack theory after a detailed examination, a police official said.

The experts noted that the car's reinforced glass could not be broken by a single hit, Anil Deshmukh's blunt injury did not match injuries caused by glass shards, and the cracks on the windshield did not align with the alleged incident, the official said.

Importantly, no glass pieces were found lodged in the wound.

Police also checked CCTV footage and nearby areas but found no evidence of attackers or eyewitnesses.

With the forensic report and absence of corroborative proof, the police concluded the allegations were false, a senior police official said. PTI COR DC GK