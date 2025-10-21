Police Commemoration Day a source of inspiration for uniformed officers: MP CM

Bhopal, Oct 21 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday paid floral tributes at the martyrs' memorial here to mark the Police Commemoration Day and said their sacrifice is a source of inspiration for every uniformed officer.

Addressing an event organised at the Lal Parade Ground, Yadav said the "indomitable courage displayed by (ten) soldiers (CRPF personnel) to fight back the Chinese aggression in 1959 was equal to the courage of 10,000 soldiers".

Police Commemoration Day is observed as Martyr's Day in all police forces of the country on October 21 every year in the memory of 10 CRPF personnel who were killed on this day in 1959 in an ambush by Chinese troops in Ladakh's Hot Spring area.

"The cold morning of 1959 is still deeply etched in our hearts. In the Hot Springs area of Ladakh, 10 of our brave police personnel sacrificed their lives while protecting the country", Yadav said.

He said the Police Commemoration day is like a festival, emphasising that sacrificing one's life for duty is the good fortune of soldiers and an inspiration for others.

"This martyrdom inspires us to perform our duty with dedication. From the government's perspective, it is a matter of pride that our soldiers have always inspired their comrades with their devotion and dedication," Yadav said, adding that the sacrifice of police personnel ensured peace and security of Indians.

He said the Madhya Pradesh Police have ensured eradication of Naxalism, mafia, and cybercrime.

"They are playing a leading role in controlling crime and promoting women's safety. They are adept at technological innovation and have also launched public awareness campaigns. It is a matter of pride that the police have demoralised criminals and are moving towards good governance", Yadav added.

The chief minister said the elimination of 10 Naxalites with a bounty of Rs 1.5 crore last year, the arrest of the Jaipur serial blasts accused, and strict action against terrorists are excellent examples of police prowess.

He said Madhya Pradesh will root out Naxalism by March 2026 under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi with the support of competent police force.

"The Srijan programme, Safe Click - Safe Life', and 'Drug Distance is Necessary' campaigns have had a profound impact on society," the chief minister said and commended the police's intensive action against the manufacture, storage, and smuggling of illegal weapons.

Yadav also launched programmes for child protection and self-defense.

He said the police are setting an example of community policing by training adolescents in slums on topics such as 'good touch and bad touch', sexual violence prevention, child rights, nutrition, health, and cybersecurity.

Yadav flagged cybercrime as a major challenge in the digital age, noting that the state's cyber cell is taking prompt action using forensic, data analytics, and GPS technology.

The "Safe Click - Safe Life" campaign has increased awareness in every household, while the "Drug Distance is Necessary" campaign has had a widespread impact on society, he said.

Yadav hailed the "100 per cent" implementation of the new criminal laws that came into effect in July 2024, in Madhya Pradesh.

"The government is always stands with police personnel. If someone among us is martyred, the government rushes to provide support to family members. A policy has been implemented to provide financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of a martyred police officer. This amount is not just assistance, but a symbol of boosting the morale of our soldiers", Yadav said.

He said approximately 7,500 police personnel will be recruited every year, leading to filling of 20,000 posts over the next three years.

Madhya Pradesh DGP Kailash Makwana said that Police Memorial Day is a day of reverence, remembrance, and resolution.

Makwana said that from October 21, 1959, to August 31, 2025, 1,009 Madhya Pradesh Police personnel have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

"The protection and welfare of the families of all martyrs is our responsibility. Our martyred colleagues fulfilled their responsibilities with the supreme sacrifice. They have once again reminded us that duty is paramount," he said. PTI MAS NSK