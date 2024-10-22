Police Commemoration Day: Himachal police pays homage to martyred personnel

Shimla, Oct 21 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Police on Monday paid homage to 21 personnel ambushed by Chinese troops in Ladakh on October 21, 1959, on Police Commemoration Day, an official statement said.

Abhishek Trivedi, Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order), Himachal Pradesh, paid tributes to the martyrs at the Police Lines, Bharari in Shimla, and recalled the names of all personnel across the country who laid down their lives while performing their duties over the past year, it said.

On October 21, 1959, a patrol of 21 personnel, led by CRPF Sub-Inspector Karam Singh, was on duty along the border when they were attacked by Chinese troops, it said.

Singh and his team bravely stood their ground and fought courageously. In the fierce battle, 10 personnel were martyred, while 11 others were taken captive, it said.

In remembrance of the sacrifices, every year, Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21, the statement said.

In 1960, this day was officially recognised and since 2012, the National Police Commemoration Day Parade has been held at the Police Memorial in Chanakyapuri, Delhi, it said. PTI COR RHL