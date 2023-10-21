Police Commemoration Day: Nagaland DGP reflects on sacrifices made by brave martyrs

Kohima, Oct 21 (PTI) Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma on Saturday called upon the forces to reflect on the sacrifices made by police personnel and be inspired by the brave martyrs.

Remembering the sacrifices of 189 security personnel across the country including two of Nagaland Police in the line of duty over the past year, Sharma said, "As we reflect on the sacrifices and valour of our police force, let us be inspired by our brave martyrs and pledge to continue their noble mission." In all, 189 personnel of different forces laid down their lives in the line of duty during September 1, 2022 to August 31, 2023.

Among these brave souls were two Nagaland policemen Lance Naik T. Zewangba Yim of 3rd NAP and Constable Kevisekho Khate of 10 NAP (IR).

Maintaining that a modern policeman's role goes beyond just ensuring physical security of fellow citizens, the DGP, while speaking on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day at the police headquarters here, said it also involves making people safe from threats and fear in society.

Police serve as first responders in times of natural disasters, help manage traffic and are often the unsung heroes during any crisis, be it a pandemic or a riot or cyber crimes, he said.

Their roles are multifaceted and they play a pivotal role in ensuring the welfare of our citizens, said Sharma.

"Only a society free from fear can prosper and policemen try to ensure that through an unprejudiced implementation of the laws of the land and the Constitution which are our Bible, Bhagavad Gita and Holy Quran, rolled into one," he said.

The Indian Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 each year. It was on this day in 1959 that 10 valiant police personnel laid down their lives fighting heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh.

"On #PoliceCommemorationDay, we bow our heads in deepest respect and gratitude to our brave police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Their unwavering commitment safeguards our nation's integrity and the peace of our citizens," Deputy Chief Minister (Home) Y Patton wrote on X.

He also said the day reminds of the enormous challenges our personnel face daily and the extraordinary courage they exhibit in the face of adversity. PTI NBS NBS MNB