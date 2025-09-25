Police commissioner inaugurates day-care for women personnel’s children in Noida

Noida, Sep 24 (PTI) Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh inaugurated a day-care facility for the children of women police personnel at the Sector 63 police station premises on Wednesday, officials said.

On this occasion, Singh said that the day-care facility was started under ‘Mission Shakti’.

She said that a day-care facility already operates at the police line, but it was not sufficient, and in the future, one day-care facility will be opened in each zone.

The police commissioner said that there has been an increase in the recruitment of women police personnel, and they often face concerns about where to keep their young children. Keeping this in mind, this facility has been opened within the police station, she added.