Police committed to ending narco-terror in Kashmir: IGP

Srinagar, Jan 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police is committed to ending the menace of narco-terror and such cases are being pursued on priority, a senior officer said on Friday.

Advertisment

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V K Birdi called on people to help police in the fight against drug abuse.

"J&K Police is committed to controlling such things (narco-terror). Police have pursued such cases on priority and acted against drug peddlers under PIT-NDPS Act and NDPS Act," Birdi told reporters in Baramulla during a visit to a drug de-addiction centre.

He lauded Baramulla police's action against drug peddlers.

Advertisment

"A lot has been done but we need to do a lot more and (do it) strictly so that the drug menace is uprooted from society," the IGP Kashmir said.

Before legal intervention, Birdi said, there is a need for societal intervention.

"I also appeal to the people to bring it to our notice if anyone is indulging in such activities. We need the cooperation of society to uproot this menace," he said. PTI COR SSB DIV DIV